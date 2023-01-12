Baptist Health Floyd has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services for Outpatient Radiation Oncology. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
“I am very proud of our team in Radiation Oncology for leading the way in patient satisfaction and clinical care excellence,” said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer. “They have done an outstanding job in assuring the patients' lives that they touch is done with great compassion and caring in the quality and safe care they deliver. I greatly appreciate the hard work and for demonstrating our Mission, Vision and Values each and every day.”
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award in Patient Experience, Baptist Health Floyd is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Baptist Health Floyd is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Baptist Health Floyd have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical health care setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
