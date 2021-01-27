NEW ALBANY — Over the past 11 months, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 127 patients at Baptist Health Floyd.
The hospital recognized both the heartbreak and hope the community has faced in a tribute to those who have battled the virus over the past year.
As hospital staff gathered in the lobby, Baptist Health Floyd presented a memorial service Wednesday remembering the patients who have died from the virus, those who have survived and the health-care workers who have cared for COVID-19 patients.
Mike Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd, reflected upon an experience “that no one ever dreamed we would see.”
“No one dreamed that we would go through what we’ve been going through for the past 11 months,” he said. “No one ever dreamed that we would be taking care of so many patients with this terrible virus. No one ever dreamed that we would see so many people pass away due to this virus.”
Baptist Health Floyd Chaplain Rich Bassett discussed the tragedy of family and friends being unable to stay by the bedside of their loved ones as they passed away.
"The darkness has overcome us, and our loss is profound. At the start of all of this, when FaceTime, Zoom and iPads were becoming a regular part of patient care, I sat with the daughter of a patient on the outside of the glass doors of an ICU room,” Bassett said.
"From there she watched and listened electronically as her mother passed from this life to the next, and oh how she wept,” he said. "All I had were my tears and my presence. How long, oh Lord, is this going to last?”
The service also focused on the moments of hope and joy the hospital staff have witnessed during the pandemic. Baptist Health Floyd Chaplain Rob Schettler recalled the experience of escorting a 96-year-old World War II veteran to meet his family as he was discharged after three weeks of battling COVID-19.
"As we approached the Green Valley entrance, his family was waiting outside the doors,” Schettler said. "Their joy was contagious. Seeing their eyes and smiles as they embraced one of our heroes who survived another war. What a joy it was to experience such a moment.”
Baptist Health Floyd Chaplain James Gunn reflected upon both hope and despair the hospital has experienced during the pandemic, comparing the challenge of overcoming COVID-19 to a mountain.
He recognized the loneliness and discouragement that the community has faced over the past year, but he also noted the signs of hope, including the vaccines that offer hope for a “sustainable normal.”
"In our work in attempting to climb this mountain, we’ve had time for hope as well,” he said. "When we’re actively hoping, it is understood that one in some ways is still experiencing calamity. This is why we express our hope sometimes by faith in that something better is to come.”
Kelly McMinoway, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Floyd, said Wednesday’s service was a way to honor the staff, the patients and families who have faced COVID-19 over the past year.
“It just brings us all together and gives us an opportunity to honor the staff, provide a level of encouragement and to really look at it from the perspective that even when you’re going through dark times, there is hope in Jesus,” she said.
At the end of the service, those in attendance held up paper suns to represent COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Floyd who have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Schettler said that as of this week, 2,171 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.
"We have made a difference — a huge difference in their lives and their family’s,” he said. "We have served them well with our tears and our words, laboring in the hope of their recovery, and they have survived because of us — because of what we do each and every day.”
