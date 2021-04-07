NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd will conduct an outdoor memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, to mark the one-year anniversary of our fight against COVID-19.
The event will take place around the flag poles in front of the hospital.
Names of those who have died from the virus while a patient at the hospital will be read and a family member will receive a flower in their honor.
The memorial service will also include music.
In case of rain the event will be moved indoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.