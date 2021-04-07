Memorial service-1 (copy)

Tammy Huff, nurse manager at Baptist Health Floyd’s ICU, participates in a January memorial service honoring COVID-19 victims and those who survived the virus.

 Bill Hanson | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd will conduct an outdoor memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, to mark the one-year anniversary of our fight against COVID-19.

The event will take place around the flag poles in front of the hospital.

Names of those who have died from the virus while a patient at the hospital will be read and a family member will receive a flower in their honor.

The memorial service will also include music.

In case of rain the event will be moved indoors.

