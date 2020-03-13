NEW ALBANY — As Baptist Health continues to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, further measures have been warranted based on the recommendations of the Floyd County Health Department.
In order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, Baptist Health Floyd will implement a Controlled Access Plan in which all entrances will be closed except the Emergency Department, Main Entrance and State Street Entrance (Endoscopy and Pain Management Entrance-near the State Street Pedway). The plan is in place to funnel all patients through a COVID-19 screening process.
Emergency patients are asked to enter the Emergency Department to be screened. All family members, visitors and outpatients (including maternity patients) are asked to go through the Main Entrance to be screened. If you have a procedure planned, please come at least 30 minutes early to allow for the screening process. The State Street Entrance will not be open on weekends. Entrance open times:
Main Entrance: Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
State Street Entrance: Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Emergency Entrance: Emergency patients 24/7; 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. limited visitors
Screening Process: If you are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been in direct contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 or traveled to an area with a widespread COVID-19 population, you will be allowed to enter and wait with your loved one.
If you are exhibiting signs of COVID-19 and have been in direct contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 or traveled to an area with widespread COVID-19 population, we ask that you contact the Floyd County Health Department at 812.948.4726, or call your healthcare provider for further instructions and do not enter the hospital unless experiencing shortness of breath or respiratory distress, or have a true emergency.
Call ahead and notify the Emergency staff at 812-948-6742 if you have been directed to go to the Emergency Department by your healthcare provider or the Floyd County Health Department. This protocol is in place to help protect you, our staff and visitors from potentially spreading the virus.
The valet parking service will be suspended during this time. The limited visitor policy is still in place – allowing two immediate family members or patient representatives visit each patient at a time in order to keep you, your loved one and our staff safe.
Visiting hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday 1-4 p.m.
