NEW ALBANY — In order to protect patients and staff, Baptist Health Floyd and the Floyd County Health Department made a joint decision to implement the following no visitor policy at the hospital (with exceptions) on Friday, March 20.
Beginning Friday, Baptist Health Floyd’s visitation policy restricts all visitors except those below:
• Emergency Department: No family or visitors except for pediatric patients who may have one family member or advocate. When you drop off your loved one, you will not be allowed to wait with them.
• Hospice patients: One visitor allowed. All other Intensive Care Unit patients must be isolated for their protection.
• Inpatients (those admitted or currently in a hospital room) and Outpatient procedure/testing patients: No visitors allowed except pediatric patients. A patient advocate will be assigned to help with your loved one’s needs if they are admitted to the hospital. You will not be allowed to wait with the patient.
• Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby units: One visitor to be designated by the mother.
• Cancer Center: All non-essential visitors should stay home.
For more information about COVID-19 transmission and prevention, please refer to CDC guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.