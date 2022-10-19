NEW ALBANY — A new program at Baptist Health Floyd is allowing patients to receive a broad array of heart care.
The New Albany hospital recently launched the first structural heart program in Southern Indiana. The program includes multiple procedures that have not previously been performed at Baptist Health Floyd, including the MitraClip and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said after he started a couple of years ago that it became clear there was a need to serve patients on the Southern Indiana side of the river, and a structural heart program was put into the hospital’s strategic plan.
Patients who needed structural heart care were previously going across the river to Louisville or to Indianapolis, he said. Schroyer said that for insurance companies and Medicaid in Indiana it is preferred patients remain in the state.
“We already did a lot of things at Baptist Health Floyd — open heart surgery and all that — so our plan was to expand our cardiology program so we could keep more people here in Southern Indiana,” he said.
Baptist Health Floyd recruited interventional cardiologists Dr. Vikas Singh and Dr. Harleen Chahil from the University of Louisville Hospital to begin the structural heart program.
Last month, Baptist Health Floyd performed its first MitraClip procedure, which is a minimally-invasive trans-catheter operation to fix leaky valves. The procedure is conducted on the left side of the heart for those who are not able to receive open heart surgery.
There have been several other MitraClip procedures since it began, and on Monday, Baptist Health Floyd completed a TAVR procedure.
Singh, who is heading the structural heart program, expressed his excitement to begin the program at Baptist Health Floyd.
“Of all the structural procedures I have performed at various institutions in different states, starting a structural heart program at BHF is the most exciting,” he said.
“Structural heart procedures such as trans-catheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and MitraClip have saved millions of lives worldwide and Southern Indiana will be no different.”
Singh said patients have been waiting years for this program to become available in Southern Indiana, and the hospital is “proud to bring the most cutting-edge, minimally invasive cardiac procedures right at their doorstep.”
“We have put together an incredible heart team and now have the capability of taking care of the most complex cardiac patients under one roof,” he said.
Schroyer said Baptist Health Floyd will also develop a valve clinic to evaluate patients and determine what type of treatment is best. Another plan is to begin laser lead extraction for patients with pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators.
The hospital is in the process of creating a new hybrid operating room, which will be completed by early December. The unit will include a cardiac catheterization lab and operating room.
Through the program, cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons are working collaboratively, Schroyer said.
Chahil is Baptist Health Floyd’s first female cardiologist, and in addition to the structural heart program, she is developing a new women’s heart program, which will be unveiled in the next six months, Schroyer said.
“The signs and symptoms for a woman having a heart attack or heart issues is a little different than men, so we really want to bring attention to that, and having Dr. Chahil develop this program and develop education and treatment modalities for women with heart disease will be key,” he said.
With the addition of the structural heart program, patients at Baptist Health Floyd can essentially receive any heart procedure except for a heart transplant, according to Schroyer.
“We want to be able to provide basically everything here,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.