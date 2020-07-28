NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd tied for eighth in Indiana in the 2020-21 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals listings — one of three Baptist Health hospitals recognized. In Kentucky, Baptist Health Louisville tied for second while Baptist Health Lexington ranked fourth.
Baptist Health Floyd tied for #3 in Metro Louisville as Baptist Health Louisville nabbed the top spot in the Metro, the eighth time in nine years it has been either #1 or tied for #1. Both the Louisville and Lexington hospitals were also listed as being “Recognized in the Bluegrass Region” which encompasses both cities. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.
This is the second consecutive year for Baptist Health to have three hospitals recognized in the Best Hospitals listings.
The rankings, now in their 31st year, recognize hospitals that excel in caring for patients and are designed to assist patients and their doctors in identifying a hospital that best meets their needs. More than 4,500 medical centers nationwide were evaluated.
“I am so proud to announce that Baptist Health Floyd has been listed in U.S. News and World Report as one of the best hospitals in the country. To be tied for eighth in Indiana and tied for third in the Metro Louisville area acknowledges the dedication, commitment and hard work that our providers and staff display on a daily basis to serve our wonderful communities in southern Indiana,” said Mike Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd.
“We especially ranked high in the care of patients with COPD, heart failure and lung cancer surgery. I am so proud of our sister hospitals in Louisville and Lexington as well for being tied for second and ranked fourth, respectively, in Kentucky. It truly shows Baptist Health’s overall teams’ commitment to excellence. I am so proud to be a new member of this outstanding team of healthcare heroes."
Baptist Health Floyd also ranked high performing in three adult procedures or conditions: COPD, heart failure and lung cancer surgery.
Fewer than one-third of hospitals nationally received a high performing rating in the selected adult conditions and procedures.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. Hospitals must staff 200 beds to be ranked.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
For more information about the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, go to the FAQ. The rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook, available in stores Oct. 6.
