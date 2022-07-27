Baptist Health Floyd has been recognized as a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for kidney failure, heart attack, heart failure, COPD, stroke and lung cancer surgery by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about their care.
Baptist Health Floyd earned a high performing rating for kidney failure, heart attack, heart failure, COPD, stroke and lung cancer surgery in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
"We are striving for excellence in all of our service lines and are particularly proud of being able to provide world class care to our Southern Indiana community for patients with these potentially devastating conditions so they can have the best outcomes possible," said Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Emily Volk, MD.
These ratings are released in conjunction with the annual Best Hospitals rankings. For the sixth consecutive year, Baptist Health has had its two largest hospitals ranked among the top five in Kentucky in the 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals listings. Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Louisville tied for third in the state.
Baptist Health Louisville was also named #1 in Metro Louisville — the 10th time in 11 years that it has been either #1 or tied for #1. Both the Louisville and Lexington hospitals are listed as being “Recognized in the Bluegrass Region,” which encompasses both cities.
For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Last year, U.S. News evaluated 18 procedures and conditions. Added this year were ratings for ovarian cancer surgery and uterine cancer surgery.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that’s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
