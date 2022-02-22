NEW ALBANY — Steven Smith has always been active. He can run three miles in 24 minutes, do 50 pushups and works out five to six days a week. He does not smoke, is not overweight or have diabetes, and admits to always being on the move.
However, like many others over the last two years, none of that made any difference when COVID-19 decided that he was its next target. For more than a month the pushups, running and lifting weights were but a distant memory. Once COVID got its grips on Smith, he barely had enough energy to stand next to his bed.
“I really thought I might die, and I am not high drama or making stuff up,” he said. “I have never been that sick before in my life.”
Smith, an RN in the Cath lab, has more than 28 years of experience in the medical field. He is used to being on the other side of a medical emergency. However, in early December, it was Smith who was the critically ill patient at Baptist Health Floyd.
After fighting the virus for almost two weeks at home, his wife brought him to the hospital on Dec. 11. He said while quarantining in his basement he kept waiting to get better. It didn’t happen. His fever got as high as 104, but he still was determined to fight it at home and wait it out.
“The nurse in you almost works against you,” he said. “You think you can figure it out. You think you have magical powers.”
Finally, on Dec. 11, his wife brought him to the Emergency Room. He was at the hospital two days before being released with oxygen.
“My first admission they helped me out. I was doing pretty well so clinically there was no reason to keep me,” Smith said. “I just went home and crashed.”
But over the next two days, his condition progressively got worse.
“Over the next 36 to 48 hours at home I went from bad to worse,” he said. “My oxygen saturation was 76; it should be in the 90s. That is really bad. My wife finally said 'you have to go back. I am not going to watch you die in the living room.'
“Once I hit the ER here I told my wife I am not going to be able to make it to the door. I told her to get a wheelchair and she is used to me being full throttle. She knew this is bad.”
Smith said he could tell by the look on his co-workers’ faces, along with his experience as a nurse, that he was very sick. He praised the staff for their care.
“They were fantastic. I got great, great care everywhere. They treated me like gold.”
The first three days of his second stay in the hospital were touch and go. He was being treated in PCU with steroids, Remdesivir and what he said was a “concoction” of drugs. He was also on high flow oxygen. He said he was lucky he did not develop any blood clots during his illness.
“The first three days were the worse,” he said. “The nurse said to get out of the bed as often as you can and move, that is important, and to eat and drink. I knew they know what they are talking about because they see it all the time, every day. So I would stand next to the bed and it was all I could do to move my feet (in place).”
Smith said he also relied on his faith, and support of his wife to help pull him through.
“I am a Christian and it was like a spiritual journey. I was praying the whole time,” said Smith, who served as a pastor for five years while working as a nurse. “My wife and I prayed all the time. I wanted to live. I remember I woke up one night and everything hurt. I could see my wife on her knees crying and praying at the foot of my bed. God blessed me. You don’t buy that at Walmart.”
Finally, on day four Smith started feeling better. He continued to make progress and was released after seven days. He went home with oxygen, which he said he had to use when going up steps. However, over the course of the last six weeks he has made a remarkable recovery and is back working out. He returned to his nurse’s job in the Cath lab on Jan. 24.
“I developed my own rehab. Initially I would walk around the house, like 20 laps then I would have to rest. I knew I was not going to get better by accident. I had to push myself.”
Smith previously served a tour of duty during Desert Storm and compared his return home from the war to leaving the hospital. He said it was almost like having “survivor’s guilt.”
“I thought I would die in the desert. When you get home and get off the plane you say ‘I made it,’” he said. “But there is a little guilt because you know guys got killed over there.”
Smith is not able to receive the COVID vaccine due to having Guillain Barre as a teenager, which left him paralyzed from the waist down for two weeks. However, after working around COVID for 22 months, including stints in the Emergency Room, he felt like he would escape the virus. But that all changed Dec. 1, 2021.
He praised the hospital staff for their care and compassion.
“It was like having friends taking care of me. I have seen them since I have come back to work and just give them hugs and say thanks for saving my life,” he said. “They were just awesome. I never appreciated them more than I did when I was in here. It is humbling because you are so helpless. They saved my life.”
Smith is “thrilled” to be back to work. He said he loves his job in the Cath lab and hopes to finally put COVID behind him.
“I give God the thanks. I don’t feel like I am an arrogant person, but whatever level of self-confidence I had is gone,” he said. “You realize when you are that ill you are at the mercy of the Lord.”
