NEW ALBANY — Mike Northcraft didn’t follow the traditional path to a nursing career. He admits he needed to “mature” before he answered his call to nursing.
“All I knew is I wanted to make a difference. I was a bartender, and the restaurant business was fun, it was very social,” Northcraft said. “But I started to feel like I wasn’t contributing, and wasn’t making a difference.”
So he decided to make a career change, and for the past 17 years, has made a difference in those he has touched as a registered nurse. He is now a nursing leader at Baptist Health Floyd.
He began his healthcare career as a pharmacy tech, and eventually received his nursing degree at the age of 33.
“I have always loved it,” he said of nursing. “I came to it a little late in life. Working at a hospital as a pharmacy tech really opened some doors for me as far as tuition reimbursement.
“I almost kind of fell into nursing, but it was like it was fated to be. I like a challenge and every day in nursing is a challenge.”
Northcraft is director of ICU, NHU and SIPS at Baptist Health Floyd. Other responsibilities include heading up the neuro service line and vascular access team, being in charge of the internal float pool, and leading the education department. He directs around 260 nurses.
While there have been many challenges, most recently due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Northcraft’s fire and passion for nursing has never wavered.
“I love nursing even on a bad day,” he said. “There are some elements that are harder to cope with than others, but for the most part I love what I do.”
Northcraft sees all levels of care in his departments, from those in critical condition to post-surgery patients who may only spend a few days in the hospital. He admits his role has changed in recent years, but added, “healthcare is constantly changing which makes it either exciting or scary, depending where you land on the side of the change fence.”
COVID-19 has stretched his staff in many ways for the last 2 ½ years, both physically and emotionally. He said the higher-acuity areas saw so much death and sadness during the COVID-19 surges.
“I never saw people get that sick that quick. They (staff) dealt with a lot of loss,” he said. “That (COVID) was the crisis of my generation I hope. I hope we don’t have anything of greater magnitude than that.
“But it was a privilege to work alongside a team that really gave everything. In the beginning, there was so much uncertainty. I felt like I was standing in the middle of a ‘60 minutes’ episode. You would turn on TV and there it was and you are thinking, ‘I just left that.’ But I believe God put me in the right place at the right time. I felt like I came into my own during that time.”
Northcraft joined Baptist Health Floyd in 2017 and said he loves working at the hospital and the direction where it is headed.
“This hospital has everything, every asset and likeable facet of a small, community hospital. People tend to know each other and there is something money can’t buy … smiles, people saying hi in the hallway,” he said. “Even though it feels like a small community hospital, it operates like an urban medical center. There has never been a more exciting time to be at Floyd. We are spending strategically so we can grow. And I think that shows visionary leadership. I see a facility that is already poised to go even further. That to me is pretty exciting.”
He also can’t say enough good things about the staff.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team. Everybody has gone above and beyond,” he said. “My leadership team is phenomenal and our bedside caregivers are doing so much. We are asking so much of them and they deliver. It’s a source of pride for me.”
Northcraft encourages anyone considering a nursing career to “give it a shot.”
“It has been nothing but good to me. I love it on a bad day,” he said.
Northcraft said his earliest nursing memory as a young nurse was going into a hospital room and telling a 21-year-old they would receive a lung transplant the next day.
“That was life-altering news,” he said.
He said connecting with patients and families is something he loves.
“You have to have some compassion in your heart. You have to be able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” he said of nursing. “You have to have interest in nursing, medicine and healthcare in general. There is no better profession. If you have a nursing degree there are so many opportunities.”
Northcraft was born and raised in Louisville and now resides in Georgetown. His wife, and mother, are also nurses.
He said he loves his job and being able to make it a difference in people’s lives.
“I have never looked back,” he said of his career choice. “I love it.”
