NEW ALBANY — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Baptist Health Floyd is now accepting drive-ups without appointments through April 30.
The clinic will also give last first dose Pfizer vaccinations through April 30. Second shots will be given to these individuals through May 21. There are many first dose appointments currently available up to April 30.
Hoosiers 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. To make an appointment go to ourshot.in.gov.
The clinic officially opened on Dec. 18 and has been open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
