NEW ALBANY - Baptist Health Floyd's newly updated Sleep/Pulmonary Center is open and already serving patients.
Located in the Professional Arts Building, 1919 State St. in New Albany, the new clinic gives clients and providers more room to treat sleep and lung-related issues.
"This is a very much needed new space, both of these areas were down in the basement over in the hospital, no sunlight was coming through anywhere down there," said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer. "This is another part of our commitment to serve all of the people in our communities here in Southern Indiana."
The new center expands services and has four clinical examination rooms and four sleep center rooms.
Respiratory Service Line Director Scott Yates said the building is much more accessible now for patients, which is important.
"It's the accessibility of it, and I think post-COVID we see a lot of patients who don't want to come to hospitals to do these services," Yates said. "They feel like this is a doctor's office, instead of going to the hospital."
The sleep center helps people with issues related to sleep apnea, which is when someone doesn't breathe while sleeping.
People can do sleep tests at home or they can have a sleep study conducted at the center.
The center serves patients as young as 6.
"It's an underserved population," Yates said. "We get asked questions about those patients and we are seeing that volume pickup, we've seen it over the past (few) years."
Sleep/Pulmonary Clinic Clinical Coordinator Heather Gregory said patients and staff are loving the new center.
“There is a significant need in the community and that is part of the staff excitement, being able to be a part of meeting that need within the community,” she said.
A physician referral is required to be seen at the pulmonary clinic. Patients are able to call the sleep center for an appointment with the sleep center.
Yates said healthy sleep is essential to good health.
"If you don't get this rest it can lead to depression, hypertension, heart problems (and more,)" he said. "We have all types of underlying conditions that can be related to sleep apnea."
