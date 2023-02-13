The facts speak for themselves.
According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, which is the main reason why in 2004, the AHA started the Go Red For Women initiative to raise more awareness of the issue.
Nearly 45% of women 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease according to the AHA, and many are not aware of their risks.
“There is a misconception out there and a lack of understanding,” said Harleen Chahil, MD, interventional cardiologist at Baptist Health Floyd. “Most women think breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women. Our oncology colleagues have done such a great job focusing on that and you have seen the results. We need to have that same push with heart disease and see that trend go down. We haven’t seen the mortality rates go down like we have with cancer.”
Dr. Chahil plans to develop some outreach efforts in 2023 to educate women on the dangers of heart disease. She is developing a Women’s Heart Health program that will launch in early 2023.
“I want to get out in the community and talk about heart disease,” she said. “Women don’t consider themselves to be at-risk for heart disease. They always thought it to be more of a men’s issue. If you don’t know you are at risk you cannot take action.”
Dr. Chahil said she will focus on symptoms that can be specific to women as well as the classic symptoms of a heart attack and possible heart disease. She said she also wants to focus on prevention, and collaborate with OB-GYN providers in the area to work with patients who develop pregnancy-related heart issues.
Not only will she begin education and awareness programs, but Dr. Chahil hopes to open a dedicated women’s heart clinic in 2023.
“This is something we want to continue to build on in the next coming years,” she said. “I think it is much-needed.”
Dr. Chahil is the first female cardiologist at Baptist Health Floyd. Her office is at 2109 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
“I am very proud of that. It speaks volumes of the leadership here,” she said. “They recognize this need and have made an effort to recruit women. There are many fine female cardiologists at Baptist Health Louisville … Baptist Health has done a great job recruiting female cardiologists.
“I think women cardiologists have the special ability to advocate for female patients.”
She said that for years women have been underrepresented when it comes to cardiovascular research. She said when new therapies are developed, many are geared toward men.
“A lot of therapies work for both but women sometimes have some unique disease processes that they are more pre-disposed to … like microvascular disease (small arteries). There has to be a big push, a big effort to get that population taken care of.”
Dr. Chahil has been at Baptist Health Floyd since September 2022. She said she is excited to be part of the structural heart team at the hospital as well as starting a women’s cardiovascular program in 2023.
“We are seeing a lot and have already developed some great relationships,” she said. “I love the patient population here. It’s very fulfilling.”
