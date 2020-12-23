NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd received 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine early Wednesday morning.
The vaccine was approved for emergency use on Dec. 18 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has been shipped to hospitals and medical facilities across the country. Like the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which was approved a week earlier, the Moderna vaccine is given in a two-dose series.
Baptist Health Floyd received the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 17 and began vaccinating healthcare workers from Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties at 7 a.m. the following day.
Baptist Health Floyd continues to operate its drive-thru clinic for healthcare workers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. The clinic will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas. Healthcare workers need to pre-register before receiving the vaccine. If they have not already done so, the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency will be sending out the registration link so they will have the opportunity to sign up.
Baptist Health Floyd reached a milestone at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday by administering its 1,000th vaccine. A total of 230 vaccinations were given Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.