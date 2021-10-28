INDIANAPOLIS — Baptist Health Floyd was recognized Thursday by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, for its commitment to infant and maternal health at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Baptist Health Floyd earned an INspire Hospital of Distinction honor based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association as an INspire Hospital of Distinction again in 2021,” said Emily Banet, RN, BSN, MSM, director of General Medical, Women and Children’s department at Baptist Health Floyd. “This award is truly an acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication our staff have towards improving newborn and maternal outcomes in our community. We appreciate IHA and the Indiana State Department of Health for making excellence in maternal and newborn health a priority across the state and in our communities.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”
