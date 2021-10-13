NEW ALBANY — Three Baptist Health Floyd employees were recognized on Wednesday as winners of a photo contest held by the hospital to create a sense of pride in its workers.
Second place winner Shelby Schroeder loved the idea of the contest’s goal of aiming to put art from within the hospital into the hallways.
“I feel like it instills pride in where we work and ownership of our hallways, and I wanted to contribute to that,” Schroeder said, “I want to work here for a long time so it will be really cool to just walk past a photo I took on the wall.”
When she heard of the contest’s guideline of submitting a photo within the hospital’s service area, and she was thinking of her favorite places within the area, Schroeder thought of a place she loves downtown — Market Street.
“We used to live down there, and I’ve always thought the street lights were so pretty, so I wanted to do it there,” Schroeder said.
Though not a professional photographer, Schroeder said the art used to be one of her hobbies, and she wanted to try a new technique for the photo competition. After having her husband drive around the city block 15 times, Schroeder was able to capture the lighted traffic trail, right as the sun began to rise.
While Schroeder specifically set out to capture her photo for the contest, first and third place winners already had their photos to submit.
Third place winner Ava Ross said that she was walking along the Big Four Bridge with her daughter one evening when she captured her landscape photo of the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges at sunset.
Snapping the photo with her phone, Ross said it just happened to be perfect timing.
The photo of first place winner Joni Heishman also happened to be a serendipitous moment, after hearing from one of her patients that there was a rainbow outside.
Though she credits most of the work to God, Heishman said that many of her coworkers in the lab loved the photo and encouraged her to submit into the competition.
“They’re most excited because I’m representing the lab. We work in the outpatient lab and to represent that is nice, because we’ve been working hard through COVID. So it’s nice to have some attention,” Heishman said.
Heishman took the photo on her cellphone, though she does have some experience in amateur photography taking photos at a childcare service, weddings and for her daughter’s proms that gave her some experience working angles.
The double rainbow, captured in blue and purple skylight, hangs vertically on the wall outside of the hospital’s cafeteria, along with Schroeder’s and Ross’ images. Some of the other 134 entries from the contest will also be hung around the hospital.
Heishman was awarded an $100 gift certificate and a dinner with hospital president Mike Schroyer. Schroeder and Ross were awarded a $75 and $50 gift certificate respectively.
