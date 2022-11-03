NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd has announced the launch of a new foundation that will operate separately from the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
In early 2023, the hospital will begin the Baptist Health Floyd Foundation, an organization that will run capital campaigns and fundraisers to support the hospital’s growth and needs.
The new foundation will only serve the hospital itself. In a Thursday news release, Baptist Health Chief Operating Officer Patrick Falvey said the existing Floyd Memorial Foundation and the Baptist Health Floyd Foundation will play different roles in the community.
The Floyd Memorial Foundation has raised funds for the hospital since 1978, and it remained as an independent organization following the 2016 sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health. The foundation has supported not only the hospital, but also other local health care initiatives.
Falvey said the new Baptist Health Floyd Foundation will "better align with Baptist Health’s philosophy about the timing and use of donated funds, while allowing the independent Floyd Memorial Foundation greater freedom to utilize its endowment model to fund grants and other community needs.”
Joe Glover, president of the board of directors of the Floyd Memorial Foundation, released a statement Thursday expressing disappointment in Baptist Health’s decision to form a separate foundation.
“I am disappointed to hear about Baptist Health’s willingness to separate from a foundation whose local donors and supporters have a long-established track record of supporting the hospital and community health initiatives for nearly 45 years,” he said.
The foundation’s “mission does not change,” Glover said.
"The Floyd Memorial Foundation will continue to support community health-related priorities to ensure the best resources are available for residents in the six counties we serve,” he said. "We will continue to be a stable and independent foundation supporting this community's health care needs.”
He said that this year, the Floyd Memorial Foundation has raised a half million dollars for both the hospital and community initiatives, including programs to support breast cancer patients, the purchase of stretcher chairs for critically ill patients and funding to cover prescription costs for patients in need.
According to Glover, the foundation has supported initiatives such as the Healthier Community Initiative, a program offering health/wellness education, medical screenings, support classes, guidance and treatments to mitigate health risk factors in Southern Indiana.
The foundation has also provided funding for local nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, Blessing in a Backpack, Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana, Open Door Youth Services, Camp Quality Kentuckiana, Parenting with a Purpose and Brandon’s House Counseling Center.
Falvey said the two foundations can collaborate to support the community.
“Baptist Health is not proposing for the new foundation to compete with the Floyd Memorial Foundation, but rather allow that Foundation to support broader community needs. The new foundation would focus solely on supporting the hospital, its patients and caregivers,” Falvey said in the news release.
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said the hospital is in need of additional funding resources to support capital projects, including the project to create a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
The Floyd Memorial Foundation has already received a number of grants to support the NICU project at Baptist Health Floyd, and so far, it has raised $1.2 million of the original $1.5 million goal, Glover said.
He said the foundation raises more than $1 million each year from donations, grants and special events to support the hospital.
According to Schroyer, the formation of the Baptist Health Floyd Foundation will allow donors to contribute to a specific campaign.
"We want to give people the opportunity to make those donations, and have those dollars used immediately for that specific campaign,” he said in the news release.
