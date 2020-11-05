FLOYD COUNTY — Starting on Veterans Day, Baptist Health Floyd will launch a program to honor veterans at the New Albany hospital.
Baptist Health Floyd President and CEO Mike Schroyer announced the hospital’s new “stars and stripes” program at a Thursday news conference. The program will include acknowledgement of veterans treated at the hospital and “honor walks” for veterans who die at the facility.
“It’s the right thing to do — they have just given so much, and we have so many veterans here in the area,” Schroyer said. "We just want to honor them, because they are a very special part of our community, a very special part of this wonderful country we live in, and we need to do more things like this in this country — we all need to come together an honor those who have given so much.”
The standard practice for patients who die at the hospital is for them to be taken on a gurney out the back door to a hearse. However, if a veteran passes away while at Baptist Health Floyd, the hospital will call a “code stars and stripes” before the veteran is taken from the hospital to the funeral home.
This will alert all available staff to come to the front lobby and form a pathway leading to the front door.
“We will drape the gurney that the patient is on with a flag, and they will be taken down through the elevators, and they will actually go through the front door through this walkway of our staff,” Schroyer said. “At the same time that this is happening, we will be playing ‘Taps’ overhead, and we will all stand at attention in honor of the veteran as they are leaving out the front door.”
Hospital staff will also honor veterans while they are being treated at Baptist Health Floyd. When a patient comes to Baptist Health Floyd, veterans will receive a stars-and-stripes armband to wear while at the hospital, and if they are admitted to a hospital room, a magnet will be placed on the door frame outside their room showing that a veteran is staying there.
“What we’re going to do is acknowledge our veterans,” Schroyer said. “All of our staff are going to be trained to acknowledge our veterans when they are here and just highlight the service that they have given to this country.
Schroyer, who started as Baptist Health Floyd president in July, previously launched the “stars and stripes” program as president of the St. Vincent Anderson Northeast Region in the Indianapolis area. Baptist Health Floyd is the first hospital in the Baptist Health system to introduce the program.
As president of St. Vincent Anderson Northwest Region, he was in charge of three hospitals, which all implemented the program.
“If we do have a ‘code stars and stripes’ where we do have a veteran who’s passed away, from my experience —from the staff, from the family — there’s really not a dry eye there, and it is just so wonderful to stand there and see everybody at attention honoring that veteran.”
The response from the veterans’ families has been “outstanding and very, very thankful,” Schroyer said.
Next spring or summer, the hospital will create a reflection garden honoring veterans as part of the “stars and stripes” program. The garden will be on the Baptist Health Floyd campus and will feature a plaque honoring veterans and flags from each of the military branches, Schroyer said.
It will be a “place for our veterans and families to go and reflect while they’re here,” he said.
Ralph Greenwell, director of patient care services at Baptist Health Floyd, said the program is “a small token to say thank you to our veterans.”
“My father is a veteran Marine, so this does hit me personally,” he said. “It’s an opportunity just to say thanks.”
