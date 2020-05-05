NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd announced Tuesday its plans for resuming elective procedures, surgeries and in-person medical appointments.
The procedures were suspended by order of Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 18.
Select outpatient surgeries will restart Monday. The procedures include orthopedic, sports medicine, vascular, urology and ophthalmology surgeries. According to a news release, the goal is for the hospital to return to normal patient volumes by late May or early June.
“Anyone who has postponed surgery or a procedure needs to discuss timing with their doctor as to when they reschedule,” Baptist Health Floyd President Matt Bailey said in the news release.
“We want to remind the community as well, do not hesitate seeking medical care for urgent and emergency care.”
Outpatient testing and radiology procedures resumed last week, and mammography is slated to restart this week at Baptist Health Floyd.
Baptist Health Chief Executive Officer Gerard Colman said he appreciated the patience of patients who had procedures rescheduled.
“Baptist Health is restarting many patient services, beginning with diagnostic imaging services, with processes in place to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” Colman said in the news release. “We will closely follow all local, state and national guidelines in regard to checking everyone in advance for COVID-19 symptoms and maintaining proper physical distancing. We have successfully flattened the curve and we will continue to use these measures for the safety of our communities, providers and employees.”
Patients and staff — who will be screened for symptoms prior to entering the facility — will be required to wear a mask and are urged to bring their own facial covering. Suspected or presumptive COVID-19 patients will be isolated for treatment.
According to the news release, restrictions for non-patients will continue. Patients should come alone unless they are a minor or need assistance.
Baptist Health Medical Group and clinics will also resume in-person visits with added precautions. Masks will be required for patients and staff, and visitors will be limited.
“Baptist Health recognizes not all individuals feel comfortable leaving their homes to receive care,” said Dr. Krishna Konijeti, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd, in the news release. “Your safety is of utmost importance so we’ll continue to offer video and e-visit options, where possible.”
Those in need of non-emergency care are advised to utilize virtual care options by visiting baptisthealthvirtualcare.com.
