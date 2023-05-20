NEW ALBANY — Elizabeth Davis isn’t a surgeon or a heart specialist, but her work at Baptist Health Floyd is changing lives.
Davis is nearing her one-year anniversary at the hospital in a role that’s new to Baptist Health. The clinical social worker is available as an onsite support counselor only for the employees of the medical provider — a step Baptist Health took to serve the mental health needs of its staff.
From individual therapy to providing information on specific concerns such as anxiety, suicide awareness and depression, Davis’ sessions and help are just between her and the employee. They’re also free for Baptist Health workers at the New Albany hospital and its new stand-alone facility in Jeffersonville.
“The stigma with mental health is still really big. People here seem to be very reassured when I tell them I don’t talk to HR, I don’t provide a client list to anybody,” Davis said.
The confidentiality of the service is embraced by the hospital’s leadership. Baptist Health Floyd had previously relied on a third-party contractor for employee mental health services. While that option is still available, having an on-site social worker gives workers a more convenient service.
“It’s key to make sure that all of our employees understand how much we value them as individuals, and that it’s not just about how much work you can do while you’re here, but are you doing it in a good headspace,” said Lauren Berger, executive director of Human Resources at Baptist Health Floyd.
“Do you feel good about what you’re doing? Do you understand how you’re contributing? Because health care workers are so needed in our community. They provide so much to the community that we want to make sure they understand it too. Because you can sometimes forget that when you do it everyday.”
Davis doesn’t sit in an office and wait for someone to knock on the door. She wants the staff to be familiar with her, so she regularly visits different wings just to talk to workers.
“That realtime availability with someone they can build a relationship with and know that they’re here day in and day out has proven to be very beneficial,” Berger said.
Davis has worked at other hospitals, but began with Baptist Health Floyd as COVID-19 was waning. Still, the effects of the pandemic weigh on health care workers.
“I’m here while they’re readjusting to this different lifestyle and trying to get used to their family again,” Davis said.
Many of those who see Davis treats are dealing with family issues, not just work-related stress. Some are struggling to get past childhood trauma.
“Getting through that really helps with their happiness at work, because they’re more present,” Davis said.
While providing one-on-one help is Davis’ speciality, she also serves Baptist Health employees by working as a conduit. She connects workers with community resources, or helps them set up appointments with other specialists.
Whatever she can do to help reduce their burdens and stress helps not only the individual but also the hospital.
“The retention rate is really good for those who are coming to see me and I do think a lot of it is because they can focus and enjoy what they’re doing here and separate it,” Davis said. “Don’t bring home to work and don’t take work home.”
From directors to nurses, Davis has worked with employees of all levels at Baptist Health.
The pandemic exacerbated mental health problems, especially for frontline health care workers who dealt with not just the stress of treating the ill, but the tragedy of losing people to COVID-19.
Baptist Health has taken other steps to help employees with their mental health, and not just through therapy. Two respite rooms have been added at the New Albany hospital, providing staff with a quiet, relaxing space. Each room features a massage chair, which workers often utilize before their shift starts, or after it ends. Sound machines in the rooms help ease tensions.
“They’re really working on all of your senses and soothing all of your senses while you’re in a dark room,” Liz said of the equipment in the respite rooms.
There are plans to add a walkway outside, and there have been new additions to the staff lounge and break room.
Baptist Health has also started an employee food pantry, and Berger said the hospital is considering doing more to help its workers.
Having a staff counselor onsite shows that Baptist Health is committed to the mental wellness of its employees, she continued.
“There is a need to help those address their mental health, and there aren’t enough resources in our community unfortunately, and those that are there are difficult to get into,” Berger said.
