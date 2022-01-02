First Floyd baby

Luella Thrasher was the first baby born in 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd. 

 Photo provided

Baptist Health Floyd welcomed its first baby of 2022, Luella Thrasher, at 6:51 p.m. on New Year's Day. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and her parents are Breanna and James Thrasher of English.

Luella is the couple's second child.

