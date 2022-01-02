Baptist Health Floyd welcomed its first baby of 2022, Luella Thrasher, at 6:51 p.m. on New Year's Day. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and her parents are Breanna and James Thrasher of English.
Luella is the couple's second child.
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: January 2, 2022 @ 3:38 pm
June 2021 Obituaries
Priscilla Dean Hubbard (Charlestown, IN) passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021 with loved ones close. Priscilla was born on July 25, 1941 to Clara Mae Watson and Proctor Smith in Louisville, KY. She was one of three children: Roger (Delores) Smith and Deborah (Tom) Clark. She is preced…
Mary Jo Wathen, 90, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Casey County, KY. Mary spent 17 years as an Ursuline of Mt. St. Joseph. She was a retired schoolteacher, teaching at Sacred Heart School in Jeffersonville, at St. Dennis, St. Leonard in Louisville, a…
