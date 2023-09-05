Dr. Krista Robbins and Dr. Ryan Mughmaw have recently joined Baptist Health Floyd Medical Group Primary Care, 800 Highlander Point Drive, Suite 300 in Floyds Knobs.
Both provide family care, everything from well visits and disease prevention, to health maintenance and urgent care.
Dr. Robbins is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics. She received her professional training at the University of South Carolina College of Medicine and completed her Internal Medicine and Pediatrics residency at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Pediatrics, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
Dr. Mughmaw received his professional training at the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his Internal Medicine and Pediatrics residency at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He is a member of the Indiana Rural Health Association and American Medical Association.
Both are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 812-923-2273.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.