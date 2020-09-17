Most of us take eating and nutrition for granted. If we are hungry, we grab something to eat. Simple as that.
But it’s not quite that simple for many of the patients being treated at Baptist Health Floyd. Some lack proper diets while others suffer from some form of malnutrition. Then there are those unable to eat because of an illness or ongoing treatment.
That is when the four clinical dietitians at Baptist Health Floyd step in to give the patients what they are lacking — proper nutrition.
Erin Kearney, Caitlin Tennyson, Heather Shrum and Whitney Dunagan all have various forms of experience and background in their role as dietitians, but they all share the same goal — to make sure all patients receive proper nutrition and leave the hospital healthier and happier.
“Our main focus has been malnutrition, being able to diagnose it and to have proper intervention in place for the patient,” Tennyson said. “We manage all feeding tubes and intravenous nutrition, diet education and talk to people with different dietary needs.” The four see about 50% of the patients at the hospital who have some dietary or nutrition need. The majority of the time, the issue centers around malnutrition.
“People have different chronic illnesses that are bringing them in and 30% to 50% of patients are estimated to be malnourished or at-risk,” Kearney said. “We figure out what are their barriers for getting good nutrition and how can we advocate for those patients. Sometimes that means working with different disciplines like speech therapy or modifying their diets. Working with case management to see if there are services they need after discharge that will help them. It’s a very broad job that we do. We wear a lot of hats.”
Shrum said patients heal “quicker and better” when they receive good nutrition.
“Malnourished patients have a longer risk at stay, higher risk of mortality and higher re-admission rate,” Shrum said.
Kearney said when many people think of someone suffering from malnutrition, they think of those living in Third World countries who visibly look malnourished. But there are many forms of malnutrition.
“We are looking at areas of muscle wasting and fat loss and additionally looking at possible mineral and vitamin deficiencies,” she said. “We are looking at their hair, skin, eyes and mouth and that helps us complete the whole picture.
"If they are not getting that full balanced diet they are not able to perform normally. You can’t be whole if you are not getting a balanced diet. We are trying to figure out nutrition-related problems and figuring out what intervention will help us solve that problem.”
Tennyson said many people are surprised when they find out how vast the job of a clinical dietitian is in a hospital.
“We have several students shadow us all the time and we really do look at the patient from head to toe before we make a nutrition prescription,” she said.
“I cannot tell you the number of times they say ‘wow I did not realize a registered dietitian is required to be knowledgeable in all these different areas and how much goes into it.’ So much thought goes in to what we are prescribing each day.”
Shrum said the Baptist Health Floyd team does a “great job each day advocating for patients.”
“I think we are really great at communicating and trying to coordinate care for our patients and trying to set them up for success after they leave Floyd,” she said. “We want people to go on and recover. We work well together and try to build the best program we can.”
Dunagan agreed. She recently came to Floyd after a stint at an acute rehab facility.
“Being the newest one here I have been very impressed with how much we advocate for patients. We are passionate about making sure our patients are well taken care of even if it means hard conversations with nurses, physicians, and family members,” Dunagan said. “I feel like we do a really great job making sure our patients are taken care of.”
Kearney was recently honored as the Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year through for the Kentucky chapter of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She was nominated by Shrum who is the president of the Kentucky chapter.
Shrum restarted the Louisville chapter four years ago. On a quarterly basis, before COVID this year, 30 to 50 dietitians meet to learn from one another and network.
“Her positivity seeps out and grabs ahold of all of us,” Tennyson said of Shrum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.