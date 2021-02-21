fc vax 3 (copy) (copy)

Christy Flynn, RN, and a department director at Baptist Health Floyd, talks with a patient in the hospital’s drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic during its first day trial run Dec. 17.

 News and Tribune file

NEW ALBANY — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Baptist Health Floyd crossed 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered through its drive-through clinic.

The first vaccine was given Dec. 17. To reach this milestone, a vaccine was administered every 2.08 minutes.

"I am just so proud of the entire team," Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said.

The Baptist Health Floyd vaccine clinic is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible residents must register through the state website at ourshot.in.gov or call 1-866-211-9966.

