NEW ALBANY — Bill Reed loves Baptist Health Floyd. He is currently a member of the hospital’s board of directors, but even before he took on a formal role, he was one of the hospital’s biggest cheerleaders.
“We are doing great things here and people need to be supportive of it,” he said. “We are saving lives.”
So it is no surprise Reed, a Floyds Knobs resident, was the first donor recently to the newly formed Baptist Health Foundation Floyd.
Last November it was announced that a new Baptist Health Foundation Floyd was forming, but it did not become official until this month. Now the public, like Reed, can begin donating to the foundation. Money raised will go toward hospital initiatives aimed at expanding access, growing innovation, developing new programs, improving the patient experience, and improving the well-being of our community through health education and programs.
Reed shared that his support of the new foundation comes from an urge to invest in the care of this community.
“I think that is key for us being state-of-the-art and cutting edge….there is a commitment from Baptist to help us get there.” Reed said. “Anything the community can do to support that effort by giving to the foundation, I think is needed. It will benefit the residents and our families for many years to come.”
Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer agrees.
“Baptist Health Foundation Floyd will help us advance our Christ-centered mission for future generations. By having a foundation established to solely support our hospital, the opportunity to strategically align donor passions, healthcare needs and community health programs and education now exists,” Schroyer said.
Both Reed and Schroyer agree that a strong hospital is key to a strong local economy. Hospital growth is already attracting more doctors and specialists to this community, in turn, advancing services and treatments that can be provided.
“We’ve got to have a hospital in Southern Indiana to be able to take care of our own people. We have that hospital right here. I want to see Baptist Health Floyd become the hospital of choice for anyone living in southern Indiana whether it’s Madison, Corydon or anyplace,” said Reed. “We are the premier hospital in southern Indiana and just keep getting stronger.”
Philanthropic support is a vital component of that strength, enabling the hospital to do more and advance faster with investments in technology and patient care. Both Schroyer and Reed are excited about growth and expanded services the hospital is now offering, such as robotic surgery, the new Level II NICU, cardiovascular care, thoracic and neurosurgery programs, oncology services, trauma program and behavioral health services. They would like to see those programs and services, and others, continue to thrive for this community.
For more information about the Baptist Health Foundation, or to give, www.supportbaptisthealth.org/floyd or call 812-949-5803.
