NEW ALBANY — Hospital employees have been through a lot in the last 28 months.
Not only were healthcare workers on the frontlines each day during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking care of the sick and giving support to grieving families, they also had to worry about their own safety.
They answered the call every day, and still do.
But for many, it has taken a toll.
Recognizing the need for mental health services, Baptist Health Floyd has hired an onsite employee support counselor to work with employees one-on-one or in-group sessions.
Elizabeth Davis began her role last month and is eager to get started. She has a master’s degree in social work, is an EMDR therapist, trained mediator and licensed clinical social worker.
She also has plenty of experience working for both Lifespring and most recently Floyd County as Justice-Community Liaison.
Davis spent six years in the Army at Fort Bragg before moving to Henryville with her husband and two children. She said the opportunity to be the hospital’s first employee support counselor offers a great opportunity.
“I was really excited about the job description. It was very innovative and progressive because this is not happening in other places yet,” she said. “There is definitely a need for helping the staff with their mental health.”
She is currently rounding and talking to staff on all three shifts and the weekend.
“Those helping me on the team here are willing to allow the staff to guide what I will be doing … so we are moving it based on the response we get,” Davis said. “I will develop some hours that will hopefully hit most of the population here. Figuring out what I will be doing is exciting especially when the leadership is so open to that.”
She said she will not be able to provide long-term counseling for individuals, but will help them find help.
“I will not turn someone away,” she said.
Davis said she expects to help some employees with their coping skills, communication and teaching them to slow down. She said many employees had to deal with grief through the loss of a loved one or patients. She also said employees can come to her with issues outside the workplace. All sessions are free.
She is eager to get started.
“The staff is going to be a unique client load because they are more open to the concept of therapy than the average population. They understand a little more how mental health affects physical health.”
She said everyone at the hospital has been “welcoming and enthusiastic.”
“I really think it will improve morale,” Davis said. “It shows higher ups are caring so they appreciate that it has been recognized. I think retention will go up and so will recruiting because being able to say this hospital is making those efforts will be a selling point. I think it will be very beneficial.”
