LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health is closely monitoring the evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates. In an abundance of caution, Baptist Health has activated the appropriate infection control protocols at each hospital until further notice to protect patients, as well as the staff and community. This is inclusive of Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health La Grange, and Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
Maternity and NICU: Contact your local hospital for specific restrictions on these units.
All other adult units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU), Telemetry and Medical/Surgical patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.
Clergy: We respectfully welcome clergy for Palliative Care, Emergent and Hospice Care patient family support, along with immediate family members only.
When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.
For more information about COVID-19 transmission and prevention, refer to CDC guidelines.
