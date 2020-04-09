LOUISVILLE — Buffeted by unprecedented medical and operational challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health is temporarily reassigning some staff, furloughing others and reducing pay for leaders, according to a news release.
This includes Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
“Like other hospitals across the country, Baptist Health is striking a delicate balance between maintaining a strong front line of skilled caregivers to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while grappling with the resulting drain on resources,” Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO said, according to a news release. “After much thoughtful deliberation, we are re-prioritizing and reassigning some staff to serve where needed most, which is at the bedside providing patient care, and in our communities identifying those at risk for COVID-19.
“Focusing on these two critical needs is allowing us to best care for our patients and limit the spread of the virus.”
Government efforts to curtail the spread of the virus — such as suspending elective surgeries and diagnostic tests — have slowed, or put on hold, some standard business operations and reduced work volumes. To address these limitations and counter increased expenses related to COVID-19, top leaders with Baptist Health and the Baptist Health Medical Group — including system C-suite members and hospital presidents — will take a 20 percent pay cut. Other vice presidents and executive leaders will take a 15 percent pay cut.
Baptist Health is also implementing temporary unpaid furloughs across the eight-hospital system, the Baptist Health Medical Group and the System Services Center (corporate headquarters).
The temporary furloughs, announced to all employees on Thursday, affect regular full-time and part-time employees in jobs that do not support caregivers or are not critical to clinical operations related to COVID-19. The number of affected employees has not been finalized.
Furloughed workers will be eligible for unemployment compensation, plus remain eligible for their medical benefits. Some will have a reduced work schedule while others will not have any job responsibilities during their furlough.
“Our intent is to return to normal operations as soon as possible, and begin calling back employees. This is just a temporary measure,” said Colman. “We value our employees, who are the key to our success, and will continue to be the key to our success going forward. But, first and foremost, we need to ensure we will be here when our communities need us most.”
