It’s time to roll down your window, roll up your sleeve and get your annual flu shot.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots at select locations across the greater Louisville and Southern Indiana areas. Flu season usually starts sometime in October and can last until May, so it is important to get your shot early. It takes about two weeks for your body’s immune system to create the necessary antibodies to fight off the flu, making this the ideal time to get your shot.
Curbside flu shots are available for patients ages 9 and older. The convenient service allows patients to get their annual flu shot without an appointment, and without getting out of the car.
There is no co-pay or out-of-pocket expense for a flu vaccine when your insurance is in-network. The cost for self or cash paying is $40 for a regular dose or $70 for a high dose. You can also get your flu shot during regular hours at participating Baptist Health Urgent Care locations and your primary care provider’s office.
Baptist Health Curbside Flu Shot Locations
Saturday, Oct. 1 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
• New Albany: 2315 Green Valley Rd., Suite 100, New Albany.
• Sellersburg: 7600 Highway 60, Suite 100, Sellersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.