NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health has announced general increases for all staff as well as raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time and temporary workers at its nine hospitals and medical group.
According to a news release, Kentucky’s largest healthcare system made the announcement following approval by its board of directors on Aug. 24. The increase will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1.
The new minimum wage rate will be for all entry-level positions. Entry-level employees could be paid more than the minimum based on their years of experience in the job. The current federal and state minimum wage rate is now $7.25 an hour.
Hourly workers in pay ranges already above $15 an hour will see additional increases to maintain parity.
“This completes the path Baptist Health began before the pandemic to ensure all of our employees have the opportunity to earn a living wage,” Angie Mannino, chief people & culture officer said, according to the release.
“Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.”
The move is a more than $51 million investment across the board.
Baptist Health is hiring for positions across all locations for clinical, non-clinical and executive roles. Visit our career site for more information at BaptistHealth.com/careers.
