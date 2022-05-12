NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd earned the top rating of “A” for hospital safety for spring 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit healthcare ratings organization.
The national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“We celebrate the efforts of our medical staff and employees to continually improve the safety and quality of care that Baptist Health Floyd provides," said Elizabeth Couch, MSN, executive director of Quality, Safety and Accreditation. "It is very gratifying to see the results of our ongoing and focused evidence-based efforts reflected in our Leapfrog grades. The safety of our patients, staff and community is our highest priority.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see full grade details for these Baptist Health hospitals and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Learn more about the Baptist Health system of hospitals at Baptisthealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.