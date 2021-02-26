LOUISVILLE — Baptist Health has reached a major milestone — administering more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (and counting) to patients in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The four hospitals in the Kentuckiana Region — Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin and Baptist Health La Grange — accounted for more than 50,000 of those doses.
“A tremendous amount of teamwork has gone into our efforts to give vaccines to healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers and those age 70 and older, protecting the most vulnerable and those who care for them,” said Baptist Health system CEO Gerard Colman. “Our hospitals were among the first to administer the vaccine, and we’re committed to continue to do so. We plan to vaccinate thousands more as we move through the rollout phases outlined by Kentucky and Indiana.”
Baptist Health hospitals hit the 100,000 mark in just 71 days — administering their first shots on Dec. 14, 2020, and reaching the milestone on Feb. 23. Of the 100,826 doses given, 64,730 were first doses and 36,096 were second doses.
Baptist Health Floyd has played a big role in the process. As of Friday morning, the hospital had administered 21,924 doses. The first doses at Baptist Health Floyd were administered Dec. 17.
“It is our pleasure to provide our communities with this life-saving vaccine. Our healthcare heroes and volunteers are committed to assure we give vaccinations to those who fit in the state criteria in an efficient and safe way,” Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said. “I am proud of the Baptist Health team surpassing 100,000 vaccines given and of the team at Baptist Health Floyd who have provided over 20,000 of that total. We are committed to serve our communities in any way during this pandemic.”
Baptist Health Floyd, using a drive-through clinic, administered its 20,000th vaccine Feb. 20, averaging a shot about every two minutes.
Baptist Health has been an integral part of the vaccine rollout from the beginning. Five Baptist Health hospitals were among the first 11 in Kentucky — along with Baptist Health Floyd in Southern Indiana — to administer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly after it was given emergency-use authorization from the FDA.
“Administering the vaccine has been a logistical challenge — working with two states with different vaccine rollout plans and coordinating the efforts of nine hospitals — but one that we were well equipped to tackle,” said Baptist Health system COO Patrick Falvey. “We also invested some $300,000 in purchasing ultra-cold freezers capable of holding nearly a million doses to ensure we were prepared to administer the Pfizer vaccine which was the first approved for emergency use.”
Baptist Health Lexington was the second hospital in the state to administer the Pfizer vaccine to five frontline workers on Dec. 14, 2020. Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Madisonville and Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany quickly followed.
Those who have been vaccinated are encouraged to continue to practice prevention measures including wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, keeping your distance from those who don’t live with you and staying home when you’re sick.
For more information, go to BaptistHealth.com/vaccine. Learn more about the vaccination process in Indiana at ourshot.in.gov. Currently in Indiana, those 60 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
