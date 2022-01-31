CLARK COUNTY — “When an office needs leadership, one must step up to take on the responsibility.” With those words in mind, Christian Barrera filed to become the next Auditor for Clark County.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping others from a young age. People from the community already struggle with high taxes, how the process works, and it would be nice to have someone to simplify all that goes along with audits and the responsibility that comes with being an Auditor. Therefore, my goal is running a more efficient, friendly office with an open-door policy where the community can feel comfortable reaching out without prejudice.”
An auditor for Humana, Barrera says that experience will help him in working for Clark County. “People expect an honest, friendly person with a moral compass to be in that position and that is what I want my community to expect from me. The citizens of Clark County deserve a trustworthy working individual who will have a well-run office for the people, and that is who I want to strive to be for my community. I am not a politician, I am Christian from Old Clarksville, a father, a cyclist, a working man who believes that our county deserves better.”
Clark County Democratic Chairman Chris Coyle said, “Christian Barrera is a first-time candidate who brings fresh ideas and a more community-oriented approach to elected office. Unfortunately, over the past few years, Clark County government has fallen into dysfunction and has become distant from the people it serves, and that’s because of poor leadership in some of these offices. Christian will bring visible, active, and responsive leadership to the Auditor’s Office.”
Barrera holds a Master of Arts in Spanish from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Southern Indiana. In addition to his work for Humana, Barrera has experience as an interpreter and an English and Spanish instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.