BASKETBALL: Silver Creek boys help complete the Dragons' sweep

INDIANAPOLIS — The Silver Creek boys’ basketball team completed the Dragon Double.
With its 50-49 win over Leo in the Class 3A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night — five weeks to the day after the school’s girls’ team beat South Bend Washington 54-48 on the same court — Silver Creek became the third school in Indiana High School Athletic Association history to pull off the girls-boys title sweep in the same season.
“It’s great for Silver Creek to have this accomplishment for boys’ and girls’ basketball, it doesn’t happen often,” said Dragons senior boys’ standout Kooper Jacobi.
Oregon-Davis of Hamlet in Starke County was the first school to accomplish the feat, winning both Class A state titles in 2007. Warren Central of Indianapolis then did it in Class 4A in 2018.
“It’s just been an incredible run,” said Silver Creek senior boys’ standout Trey Kaufman-Renn. “The support we’ve had, both the girls’ and the boys’ teams, feels like a dream come true in that aspect.”
Kaufman-Renn, like several of his teammates, was in attendance at Bankers Life on Feb. 27 to watch the girls’ team win its first-ever state championship.
Saturday night several members, including senior standouts Marissa Gasaway and Alana Striverson of the girls’ squad, were in the stands to see their male counterparts capture their second consecutive title.
The evening was especially sweet for Scott Schoen, who coached the girls’ team to the championship more than a month ago and Saturday saw his son, Trey, help the boys’ squad bring home the big trophy.
“As a coach it was awesome to sit up there and watch the whole experience from that side of it and not necessarily be sitting in the chair (on the court),” Scott Schoen said. “I’ll tell you this much, though, it was a lot easier coaching the game than watching it.”
The younger Schoen, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, tallied six points, two steals and two rebounds in a little more than 26 minutes of action against Leo. He also accounted for what turned out to be the game-winning point.
After being fouled with 11 seconds left, and Silver Creek clinging to a 49-47 lead, Trey Schoen hit the first of two free throws to put the Dragons up three. He then missed his second foul shot and the Lions pushed the ball down the court, where Demetrious Allen scored on a layup with four seconds to play. Leo was out of timeouts, though, so Silver Creek let the clock run out before even attempting an in-bounds pass.
“As a dad, just to watch him go out and play well, and I thought he played really well, was nice,” Scott Schoen said. “I thought he knocked down some shots. He knocked down a big free throw. I wish he would’ve hit both of them, it would’ve made us all a little less nervous, but I’m just real proud of him.”
As a freshman in 2019, Trey Schoen wasn’t a member of the varsity team that won its first state championship in 2019, so Saturday was his first time to celebrate the accomplishment. It also allows him to even out bragging rights in the Schoen household.
“It means a lot, especially now I don’t have to listen to his talk about the house,” the younger Schoen said with a laugh.
“We talked about this a couple days ago, before they left to go to Indy,” Scott Schoen added late Saturday night as he stood outside the high school. “I said, ‘Trey I want to tell you man, growing up my goal was to always win a sectional championship. I never even fathomed a state championship. ... I loved coaching in the game and winning it as a coach, but I can’t imagine the feeling of winning it as a player. When I was at Georgetown (College) we got beat, my junior year, in the (NAIA) national championship game, we got beat by six. It was the most hurt feeling, but that game and that moment was something that I have never forgotten. I’ll never forget that moment, just the whole atmosphere and how fun that was.”
As Schoen was talking, Striverson and a few of her teammates headed to the parking lot.
“Bye coach,” she called.
“See you girls,” Schoen responded.
“State champs!” Striverson yelled back.
“State champs!” Schoen replied.
That’s just what the Dragons are — times two.