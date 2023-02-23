NEW ALBANY — Members of the New Albany Knights of Columbus were in the kitchen Thursday preparing for their Lent Fish Fry, one of several such meals planned for Southern Indiana this week.
A fish fry will happen every Friday in Lent through Good Friday, April 7, at the K of C hall at 809 E. Main St. in New Albany. There will be a drive-thru service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a sit-down or carry out option from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
They will be serving fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potatoes or fries, slaw and a homemade dessert. The baked potato will be a dinner only item, with the price of dinners ranging from $11-$13.
The fish fry is put on by volunteers and the majority of proceeds will go towards their charitable outreach efforts. Music will be played by Hugh E. Birs every week during the fish fry.
“It’s not just the Catholic Church that comes, everybody comes,” said Tom Waters, the Grand Knight of the New Albany chapter. “We donate the money to charity. We keep some for the lights and everything but the rest of it is given away.”
Money that is not used to keep the building running will be given to charities associated with St. Elizabeth’s, baby box rescues and more. Waters added that the fish fry can raise up to $4,000 a day.
In the past, The Knights of Columbus has done a breakfast on Christmas where they fed 140 people experiencing homelessness and gave them backpacks and sleeping bags.
“We’ve supported religious, we’ve supported the community in different ways, and we’re always looking for what we can do,” Waters said. “That’s why we're here, that’s why these guys (volunteers) are here.”
Waters has been volunteering with the Knights of Columbus for four years, but many of the other volunteers have been doing it for 30 years. He added that kids from schools in the area come to volunteer their time to help as well.
This year's Lent season brings another reason to celebrate for the Knights of Columbus.
After almost two years of work, renovations to the chapter's building have been finished and members want people to come to the fish fry to help them celebrate the completed construction. They gave the building a new roof, put siding on, did some painting and more.
They will also be starting a pickleball tournament for five weeks on Mondays that anyone can join or watch.
“We’re very happy to be able to do this and what we do is for the community,” Waters said.
More Lenten Fish Fry events:
St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
