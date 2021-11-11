NEW ALBANY — The characters depicted in his works are so realistic, it would almost come as no surprise if they were to step off of the canvas and explain their emotions, which are captured with oil paint.
Dan Bulleit even expects some of them to react.
Inside the Floyd County Library on Thursday, the Southern Indiana native examined one of his most popular works. It’s a painting of a young woman in a long dress, her head slightly turned to the side with the backdrop of a brilliantly lit room, illuminated by the sunshine beaming through a window.
“When I walk past it, I always think she’s going to turn around,” Bulleit said.
The painting could represent several people in his life, but there’s no denying who the person is in the work near the entrance of the exhibit. It’s a man struggling to get out of bed, beaten down from an excruciating round of chemotherapy, eying the canvas that awaits him nearby.
Bulleit is the man on that canvas.
A renowned artist who has been commissioned for works by celebrities and athletes including Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicklaus and Fuzzy Zoeller, Bulleit’s latest endeavor is more of a challenge to him than creating masterpieces for household names.
A man who prefers to speak through his paintings, Bulleit will be the center of attention when an exhibit featuring his works opens Friday at the library.
“A couple of months ago, I would have never done this, but for some reason, the last month or so, I just felt like I should do it,” he said.
Bulleit is battling colon cancer. His painting of himself after a round of chemo, titled “Lifting the Fog Show,” is a testament to how grueling treatment can be.
But even during his own struggle, he continues to highlight the light he sees in others.
“I firmly believe that we are all together, a part of the same light,” he said.
His ability to capture the experiences of daily life have set him apart, and that quality is on full display in one of his most recent and most popular works. Titled “Blue Angel,” the painting shows a nurse, dressed in blue scrubs, wiping her head after removing her face covering.
Bulleit said the nurse is on a break, and is tired and frustrated from her labor in treating COVID-19 patients and from the mental fatigue health care workers experience from the pandemic.
It’s a tribute to nurses for their work during the pandemic and for the treatment he’s received during his ongoing battle with cancer.
Bulleit moved to Colorado for about two decades of his life before returning to Southern Indiana with his family. It’s home to him, at least in the physical sense. Finding himself is what started his path in art, and “Finding Home” is the name of his exhibit.
“To me it’s a place where you connect with something greater than yourself,” Bulleit said when asked what home is to him.
He’s humble when explaining his motivations and creations, but his resume boasts of the exhibitions and shows where his works have been featured. He’s created portraits for Denny Crum, Joe B. Hall and former Indiana Gov. Frank O’Bannon. His “Blue Angel” painting was purchased to be part of the permanent display at the Brown County Art Gallery.
While some of the works in the exhibit are prints, many of the buyers of his original works loaned them back to Bulleit so that they could be displayed at the Floyd County Library.
The exhibit launches with a 6 p.m. opening reception Friday at the library. Speaking on behalf of Bulleit, who has issues with hoarseness as part of his treatment, will be another well-known local artist, Ray Day. The two are close friends, but Day was actually Bulleit’s art teacher at Our Lady of Providence High School.
Bulleit’s ability to draw simple yet realistic caricatures at a young age proved that he had talent, Day recalled. After graduating from college, Bulleit came back to help Day prepare a program for a high school performance of the musical “Pippin.”
Instead of using the students’ photographs, Bulleit drew caricatures of them.
“I knew right then that this guy is going somewhere,” Day said.
After Bulleit and his family moved back to the area in the early 2000s, Day and his former pupil picked back up their acquaintance. Day said the two are part of a mutual admiration society.
“He seems to appreciate me as much as I appreciate him,” Day said.
And Day believes that the reception will be great for Bulleit, though he knows his friend isn’t one to seek the spotlight.
“This event is going to be as good as half-a-dozen chemotherapies for him. He’s going to be so much at peace by this,” Day said. “He’s embarrassed by the popularity, but he understands that it’s truly felt and truly meant. After all, there’s 60 people who loaned his paintings back to him for this.”
And in preparing comments for the reception, Day engaged Bulleit several times in recent weeks. He wants the reception to be Bulleit speaking through him, not just him talking about Bulleit.
They shared some of what they hope to express Friday, specifically as it pertains to what has driven Bulleit’s perceptions and creativity.
“We are bound together, a part of the same light. Our egos develop to navigate this world, but that often separates us,” Day wrote in his speech based on his interviews with Bulleit.
“We block that light sometimes in desperation finding a place and a purpose. Once we learn to let more light pass through we are more conscious of a connection to everything else.”
The exhibit opens at 6 p.m. Friday with the reception, and will remain on display during normal library hours through Tuesday.
