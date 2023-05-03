BAYA gives boost

Tri Kappa member Bev Juliot, left, founder/executive director Tish Frederick, and center, and Frederick's mother, Stephanie Thomas.

Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization recently received an inspiring overview of BAYA (Beautiful As You Are) from founder/executive director Tish Frederick and her mother, Stephanie Thomas, who is visiting from California and is a BAYA board member.

BAYA, a non-profit that received the $116,000 Impact100 Southern Indiana grant last year in addition to funding from several other sources. It provides free training and guidance to young women, ages 6 through 18, to create a world where young people can learn how to be better leaders, entrepreneurs, and servants with high self-esteem and purpose. For more information, contact Frederick at (812) 558-1397.

