Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization recently received an inspiring overview of BAYA (Beautiful As You Are) from founder/executive director Tish Frederick and her mother, Stephanie Thomas, who is visiting from California and is a BAYA board member.
BAYA, a non-profit that received the $116,000 Impact100 Southern Indiana grant last year in addition to funding from several other sources. It provides free training and guidance to young women, ages 6 through 18, to create a world where young people can learn how to be better leaders, entrepreneurs, and servants with high self-esteem and purpose. For more information, contact Frederick at (812) 558-1397.
