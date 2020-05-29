Of all the foods I’ve had over the course of my five decades of spinning around the sun, gyros could be one of my favorite “street foods.” Scratch that. It could be one of my favorite foods of all time. Having grown up in a small southwestern Indiana town, I don’t think I had my first gyro until I was in college, visiting a buddy of mine in Ohio. I’ll never forget that first gyro, and I have been a huge fan ever since.
The theory is that the gyro originated in Greece, with the word itself translating to “turn.” I suppose that’s due to the fact that the meat rotates next to a heat source to cook. Gyros in Greece today tend to be layers of pieces of lamb, beef, pork and sometimes chicken. Any combination of the above mentioned meats works just fine. Here in the states, commercial gyros tend to be ground meats mixed with spices and then shaped into huge cone-shaped masses, frozen and then shipped all over the country.
Today’s version is the ground version that basically ends up being a finely ground meatloaf. We used ground pork and ground beef as I couldn’t locate any ground lamb. The flavor is unbelievable. Let’s get started with the meat. You’ll need to google the recipe for the Tzatziki sauce, which is an absolute must as a topping
Ingredients
1 lb ground pork
2 lbs ground beef, 90% lean
1 onion, chopped
6 to 8 cloves of garlic, chopped
2 1⁄2 tsp ground marjoram
2 1⁄2 tsp dried rosemary
2 tsp ground thyme
2 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp salt
Place the chopped onion in a towel and squeeze the water out over the sink. Place the onion and chopped garlic in a food processor and pulsate till very fine. In a large bowl, add the meats and the rest of the ingredients and mix thoroughly with your hands. Now, and in stages, place the meat mixture into a large food processor (we use the Ninja) and pulsate until the meat is very fine and tacky. Careful to not burn your motor up. I did ours in three batches. Now, place the meat mixture in a meatloaf casserole bowl, making sure the loaf is evenly proportioned from one end to the other. Bake for one hour at 340 degrees (you could do this in your grill as well) or until the internal temperature of the loaf hits 165 degrees. Pour off the fluids when done and allow to rest for a few minutes. Then, carve very thinly and serve in a pita with tomato, Tzatziki sauce and chopped red onion. A taste of Athens, Greece, right there at home. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.