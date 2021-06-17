The first recipe I am sharing with you today is one that will most likely be prepared entirely indoors, although you could cook the bacon in a cast iron skillet outside on your grill. Why? You eliminate grease splatter.
The second recipe isn’t necessarily a recipe, but it is one of the best pizzas I have ever assembled. Let’s get started with our first dish, the BLT pasta, which believe it or not, Liz and I came up with. This recipe will serve four people.
Ingredients
1 lb. of thick cut hickory smoked bacon
½ 12-oz can of fire roasted tomatoes
1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 yellow onion — chopped
½ cup chicken broth
½ cup dry white wine
3 to 4 handfuls of kale
Juice of ½ lime
2 cloves of garlic — crushed
1 block of Neufchâtel cream cheese (lower in fat)
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 box of rigatoni pasta
Cut the raw bacon into one-inch, bite-sized pieces and saute on medium high heat until crispy. Place crispy bacon on a plate with a paper towel and pour off 75% of the bacon grease.
Add the chopped onion to the remaining bacon grease and saute over medium-high heat until translucent. Now add the garlic and saute for a couple of minutes longer. Add the cherry tomatoes and saute for a couple of additional minutes.
Next, add the wine, the broth, the cream cheese and the lime juice. Lower the heat and allow to simmer uncovered. You may need to break up the cream cheese.
In a pot full of boiling water with a sprinkling of salt, add the pasta and cook until the pasta is almost done. With two minutes or so remaining, add the kale to the water and finish cooking with the pasta.
At this point the sauce should be creamy, which means it is now time to add the bacon. Drain the pasta and kale and add back to the large pot with a tablespoon or so of olive oil. Stir the pasta and kale with the oil.
Last, pour the creamy bacon sauce onto the pasta and kale. Serve immediately topped with Parmesan cheese. If you haven’t figured it out yet, the kale replaces the lettuce. You’ll really like this.
In terms of the pizza, give this a try. For the sauce, use Alabama white sauce. Add the shredded pulled pork and drizzle with your favorite BBQ sauce. Layer on the shredded mozzarella and bake. Here’s where it gets really good. Once it is baked, top the pizza with a vinegar-based coleslaw right out of the fridge. Slice, serve and enjoy.
