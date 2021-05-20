I love pork tenderloin. It’s basically a culinary clean canvas. Most pork is. The pork tenderloin is basically the filet mignon of pork. It is lean, tender and delicious.
You’ll find when you buy a pork tenderloin, as opposed to the larger (and less expensive per pound) pork loin, it normally comes in two pieces. In today’s recipe, I treat the two pieces as one piece by tying them together with butcher’s string. I’ll get into that in a bit.
For today’s recipe I served it with a spicy pineapple and mango salsa, which is simple and awesome. It provided the perfect fresh complement to the smokiness of the bacon and the pork. Let’s get started with that first.
Ingredients
2 cups of fresh pineapple — bite-sized pieces
2 cups of fresh mango — bite-sized pieces
1 jalapeño — seeded and chopped
1 red bell or orange pepper — chopped
1 cup chopped red onion
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ cup lime juice
Some chopped cilantro to taste (optional)
Salt to taste
Mix all of these ingredients together and set aside in the fridge. You may want to watch a video online about how to cut a mango. They are slippery and a bit clumsy to work with. Slippery and clumsy are not a good combination when using a sharp knife.
With the jalapeño, the more seeds you leave in the salsa the spicier the salsa will be. Also, after cutting the jalapeño, wash your hands thoroughly. Trust me, wash your hands thoroughly!
In terms of the pork, I set the smoker to around 250 degrees. You can set your oven at the same temperature if not using a smoker. If using a grill whether gas or charcoal, set it up for indirect heat. Tenderloin won’t take long to cook at that temperature, no more than a couple hours.
I sprinkled the pork with my favorite rub and then wrapped the pork in the bacon, securing it to the pork using several high-quality toothpicks. Smoke it (or bake it) until the internal temperature hits 145 degrees in the middle. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes and then carve. Serve with the spicy salsa all over the top of the pieces of smoked tenderloin and enjoy!
