Today’s column may be a bit of a review for some of you who have been a reader of BBQ My Way for the past few years, but it’s worth the review.
And for those of you who don’t frequent this column all that much, be prepared to be blown away with this recipe which puts a smoky, outdoor twist on Buffalo wings. And of course, the football season is about to be teed up (go Colts!) so the timing for this recipe is perfect. But, I provide the following information and technique with a slight bit of trepidation.
You see, a few years back I posted a video on YouTube on how to fix a somewhat healthier version of Buffalo wings. The original Buffalo wing was deep-fried. I took a healthier path and shared a technique of baking them in an oven on racks which typically used for cooling cookies. The reason for the rack was to allow airflow both over and under the wings, allowing the skin to crisp up on both sides. The absolute worst wing is a soggy, rubbery Buffalo wing, which is why they are typically deep fried.
Well, all “Hades” broke loose when I shared this technique. I had a mob of Buffalo wing connoisseurs from the Buffalo area besiege my page with comments that in today’s ultra-sensitive social media world would have caused automatic flagging and banning. They objected to the baking as opposed to deep frying. To say these New Yorkers took their Buffalo wings seriously is an understatement. But in the interest of culinary journalism I shall forge ahead. This recipe is good for 18-20 whole wings. Let’s get started.
Buffalo Sauce Ingredients
• 2 cups of Franks Louisiana Hot Sauce
• 1 stick of unsalted butter
• 4 Tbs white wine vinegar
In terms of the wings, cut off the tip and discard (or keep for making soup stock) and separate the wingette from the drumette. Make sure your knife is very sharp. By the way, if you don’t want to use wings because they are too tedious, you can also use legs or thighs. Just plan on cooking them a bit longer. I then dry off the wings with a paper towel and spray both sides with olive oil spray. I then apply my favorite pork rub to both sides, but not too heavily. I set my pellet grill to 200 degrees and smoke the wings for one hour. Obviously you can use a traditional smoker too, but you will need to grill or broil the wings to crisp up the skin. If I’m using legs or thighs I’ll smoke for almost twice as long. Then, I crank the pellet grill up to 450 degrees. This will crisp up the skin which is paramount. If you want to be more “New York” legit you can go from the smoking stage to deep frying the wings to crisp them up.
Once the wings are done and crisp, put them in a large bowl. Over medium-high heat add the hot sauce and the butter. Once the butter is melted add the vinegar. Mix well and pour over the crispy wings, toss to cover and serve immediately with either ranch or blue cheese dressing along with chilled celery and carrot slices. The longer you wait the less crispy the wings will be, and you know how we feel about soggy and rubbery Buffalo wings. Go Colts!
