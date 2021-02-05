There are obvious things we all appreciate and love about great food. The first thing certainly is taste. Does anything demand your attention as much as a well-prepared and tasty dish? I can’t think of many things. Secondly, great food brings people together. If you ever want to break the ice with someone or create great memories with family and friends, prepare a great meal in the kitchen or on the smoker or grill. And lastly, great food can transport you back in time and remind you of a person, an occasion or a place, even all three at once. That’s the topic of today’s column.
A couple of years ago, Liz (my wife for our new readers) and I were able to experience a bucket list item and travel to France to visit Normandy. I wrote a series of four stories for The News and Tribune detailing our experiences of visiting Normandy Beach, the national cemetery and France in general.
Something we noticed while in France was the multitude of pizzerias scattered over all downtown districts. One of the cities we visited was Deauville, and after a long day of walking and sightseeing, we stopped and ate at a local pizzeria and ordered the pizza they were known for. It had ham, white asparagus, a light tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and believe it or not, two sunny-side eggs. The only time we had eaten a pizza with any eggs on it was a breakfast pizza. The crust was thin and crispy while still perfectly chewy, and the egg added a great flavor and creamy texture.
So obviously with my newfound obsession with pizza, Liz and I decided to create our own version of that fantastic French pizza. On a side note, did you know the French believe they are actually the home and creator of real pizza as opposed to the Italians? Those a fightin’ words to the Italians, my French friends, but the French have always been known for their culinary confidence, even when it borders on blasphemy. We cooked this pizza on our outdoor pellet-fueled stone pizza oven. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
Your favorite pizza crust
Prosciutto, thinly sliced
Gruyere cheese, slices
Spaghetti sauce
Fresh mozzarella
Arugula
2 eggs
Lay out your pizza dough. If it is fresh, take a fork and punch the dough all over to keep the bubbles from forming while cooking. Normally the bubbles are fine, as they give the pizza an artisan look, but you want a level surface for the eggs. Spread out your sauce (we used a spaghetti sauce as it’s not as sweet as most pizza sauces). Normally we would make our own sauce but we ran out of time. Layer on the prosciutto, then pieces of mozzarella and lastly gruyere cheese, making sure you don’t cover the fresh mozzarella. Lastly, just before you put the pizza on your stone in the oven preheated to 400 degrees or your pizza oven, crack and add your raw eggs to the middle of the pizza. Cook until the cheese starts to brown on the edges. In my case the crust was done before the eggs fully cooked, so we had to place the pizza in the oven on the “broil” setting for a few minutes to finish cooking the eggs to sunny-side while not burning the underside of the crust. You want the yolks to be runny with the whites of the eggs fully cooked. Slice it up and lastly, spread the arugula on top. Enjoy this wonderful French pizza!
