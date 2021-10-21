Sometimes I read things about BBQ and grilling and scratch my head. As you may recall, my primary outdoor cooking tools are now a new outdoor flat top griddle and a pellet grill/smoker, the latter I’ve had since November of last year.
I’ve read questions on Facebook groups in which people want to know how they can make pulled pork on a flat top or cook a fresh pizza on a flat top. There are many other examples that I won’t share with you. Bottom line, sometimes outdoor chefs can stretch the limits a bit.
Today’s recipe may be viewed by some in the same light.
On a positive note, today’s column will make my neighbor, Tex, happy, as I used a gas grill. Mind you, I do not want to insinuate that this is Tex’s only outdoor cooking tool — a gas grill. I know he also has an electric smoker and I’m told he smokes one heck of a turkey breast.
Anyway, to some people, this recipe might sound like a bit of a stretch, kind of like making a pizza on a flat top. You might even see it as a culinary oxymoron — like the cold soup called gazpacho.
Aren’t salads supposed to be cold? Not all of the time. This recipe makes enough to feed four adults. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
• 2 heads romaine lettuce
• 11/2 lbs large shrimp
• Your favorite croutons, or make your own
• Your favorite seafood rub
• Spray olive oil
• Grated Parmesan cheese
Dressing Ingredients
• 2/3 cup olive oil
• 1/2 cup lemon juice
• 11/2 tsp Dijon mustard
• 3 cloves of garlic — crushed
• 2 tsp honey
• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
• Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all dressing ingredients, whisk and set aside.
Cut the heads of lettuce once lengthwise. Spray lightly with water, pat dry with a towel and spray lightly with the spray olive oil.
Sprinkle the shrimp with the rub and insert on a bamboo skewer that has been soaked in water to prevent burning.
Place both the shrimp and the lettuce on a gas grill (charcoal would work too) over medium heat. The lettuce should go on the grill flat side down.
Grill for three to four minutes and then turn. You don’t want the lettuce to lose its firmness — you simply want to char it on the edges a bit. The shrimp won’t take long either. Maybe a couple of minutes on both sides depending on the size. When they are pink they are ready.
Cut the lettuce however you like your lettuce salad.
Place in a large bowl with the grilled shrimp. Re-whisk the dressing and drizzle over the lettuce and shrimp. Add the croutons and the grated cheese and toss.
What’s great about this salad is that it is served at room temperature. The grilling does add a unique texture and taste to the lettuce. Give this grilled salad a try! It’s quick, easy and sophisticated. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.