Starting off, I owe each of you an apology. I totally forgot to take a picture of today’s finished dish. I thought I had but realized I hadn’t after I used the leftovers to make a delicious tandoori chicken salad. You’ll just have to trust me. Absolutely delicious and golden / orange in color from the Indian spices. Let’s get started.
Grilled Indian chicken tandoori
Ingredients
4 to 5 boneless and skinless chicken breasts
⅔ cup of plain Greek yogurt
1 Tbs granulated garlic
1 ½ Tbs garam masala
1 Tbs onion powder
1 ½ Tbs paprika
1 ½ tsp coriander
¾ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp turmeric
Juice of 1 lemon
¼ cup chopped cilantro leaves
Yes, I know. That’s a lot of spices. But, if you give this dish a try you may want to diversify your cooking portfolio into some Indian dishes. To get started, simply put the yogurt in a bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Stir well. Cut your chicken breasts in half lengthwise. Why?
This is a more reasonable serving size and it also exposes more surface area to the tandoori rub as well as the color and texture that results from grilling.
Place the chicken in a large ziplock bag and then spoon the yogurt mixture into the bag. Release the air, zip up the bag and move the chicken around in the bag so that everything is covered in the yogurt sauce. Place in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours. In our case, we were only able to let it rest for 1 hour but it still worked beautifully.
Set the grill up for indirect heat and place the yogurt-covered chicken breasts on the side of the grill opposite the coals or the flame. Close the lid and allow to bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 350 to 400 degrees. Now, move the chicken directly over the flame or coals and allow the chicken to take on that grilled texture and color.
Turn frequently so as not to burn. If you don’t trust your instincts to know when your chicken is fully cooked, place a thermometer into the middle of the breasts. Once the temperature is close to 160 degrees, pull the chicken. Serve with limes, Indian-seasoned rice and traditional naan bread that has been heated. Enjoy!
