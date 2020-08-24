I think eggs are one of the most versatile God-given foods in the world. Think about its many uses. Without eggs, baking would be much less diverse. And what about pancakes, French toast and crepes? Let’s list their more pure preparations, such as omelettes, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, frittatas, hard boiled, sunny-side-up and over-easy. Oh, and then there is the delicious entree expected at every picnic — the deviled egg. My favorite breakfast growing up was “egg in a cup,” which was a couple pieces of toast torn into bite-sized pieces, two soft boiled eggs, a dab of butter, salt and pepper. Why my mom served it in a coffee cup is beyond me, but it seemed perfect. Moving forward, this past weekend I attempted something I have never tried. I smoked eggs over pecan wood and made the most delicious smoked deviled eggs. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
16 eggs
1 cup of mayo
⅓ cup Sriracha
¼ cup mustard
3 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper
⅛ cup of sugar
Lots of chives, freshly chopped
First, we need to boil the eggs. In a large pot of water add a couple tablespoons of vinegar and a teaspoon of salt. Supposedly the vinegar makes them easier to peel. And who am I to question an “old-wive’s tale?” Once the water is boiling add the eggs. Use a slotted spoon to add them delicately so as not to crack them. Allow them to boil for eight to nine minutes. Then remove them with the same slotted spoon and punch them in a big bowl with ice and water to stop the cooking process. After fifteen minutes or so, peel the eggs. Play some soothing easy-listening jazz in the background as you don’t want to rush this, which can lead to ugly, damaged eggs. (Yes, I had a few.).
In the meantime, start your charcoal smoker. We used the small version of the Weber Smokey Mountain, which worked perfectly. This is a great starter unit to buy if you want to dabble in smoking. Spray the grate with some olive oil so the eggs won’t stick. You could also accomplish this with a gas grill and a smoker box as long as you do indirect heat. In this case we used pecan wood. We got the grill up to 250 degrees or so and then smoked the eggs for 10 minutes. Once they are smoked, they have a lovely golden color as depicted in the picture.
Once the eggs cool again, cut them in half and pull the yolks out and directly into a blender. Add the remainder of the ingredients other than the chives and purée. Place the puréed mixture into a zip-lock bag and snip off a small portion of one of the bottom corners. Use this as a piping tool and squeeze the yolk mixture into the eggs whites. Sprinkle with the chopped chives, paprika if you like, chill and serve. Enjoy!
