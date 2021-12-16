I realize I typically write about outdoor cooking, BBQ and grilling, but occasionally I veer off a bit when there is good reason. In my opinion, today’s recipe is more than a “good reason,” as it is one of my favorite all-time dishes.
And the beauty of it is that it is really simple, especially if you don’t go to the trouble (worthwhile in my opinion) of making homemade pasta.
That spurs me on to a point I would like to make. Now that the topic of homemade pasta has been introduced, how about setting a culinary goal for 2022 of learning how to make homemade pasta? You can do it! Pep talk over. Let’s get started.
Before going into the ingredients, I should inform you that I failed to take a picture of the finished dish. We fixed it for a dinner gathering we hosted and thought it would be tacky to start taking pictures of plates. We had leftovers, so I was going to photograph that. But, my son was home for the weekend and he took the leftovers with him.
I wanted to show you that the dish is visually absolutely perfect for the holidays. The salami becomes a bright burgundy as it is sautéed and when combined with the green zucchini, it has quite a festive look. I guess you’ll have to prepare it to believe me. This will easily serve six adults.
Ingredients
• Enough fettuccini for 6 servings
• ½ lb hard Italian salami (summer sausage will work too)
• 3 to 4 green zucchini
• ½ cup whole whipping cream
• 1 cup half and half or 2% (depends on how rich you want it)
• 3 to 4 cloves of crushed garlic
• ¼ cup capers — chopped
• Parmesan cheese
• 2 to 3 tsp of olive oil
• Pepper to taste
Obviously, this isn’t a weight-watcher’s dish. When I first made this dish 20 years or so ago, we used all whole whipping cream. Talk about rich. We’ve eased off on that a bit over time.
Cut the salami and zucchini into identical pieces resembling matchsticks.
Over medium-high heat, saute the garlic in the olive oil for a minute.
Add the salami and zucchini and saute’ until the zucchini is warmed through and the salami brightens up in color.
Add the cream and half and half or milk. Warm through and allow to simmer until it thickens up a bit, no more than an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
Lastly, add the capers.
Pepper to taste. No salt needed in my opinion due to the saltiness of the salami.
Spoon over a bed of pasta and serve with grated parmesan or Romano cheese.
This dish has a flavor that is hard to describe. Bright and rich is the best way to put it in my opinion. Enjoy!
