In today’s column I will be sharing with you one of the quickest and easiest bread recipes I have ever encountered. But first, I want to share a quick story with you.
One of the great things about developing a reputation as a “foodie” is that people want to share their favorite food experiences with you.
We have some good friends who have some roots in Owensboro, KY, and the topic of Owensboro came up while eating dinner with them a couple of years ago.
Being the foodie that I am, I asked if they liked burgoo. Owensboro is known to be a hotbed of burgoo, and it’s one of the foods I have never tried. They said the next time they were in Owensboro they would pick some up for me so I could try it.
Fast forward two years and, by golly, they personally delivered some authentic burgoo from Owensboro to my office. I put it in the fridge and decided to give it a try the next day for lunch.
Evidently this time of the year (late spring and summer) in Owensboro the Catholic parishes host weekend picnics and bring out their own burgoo recipe and sell it to the public. It’s kind of a competition. This batch came from one of these parishes.
My family asked if I liked it. I told them I did. They asked me what it tasted like. I couldn’t come up with a comparison, other than to say it was a cross between chili without the ground meat and a stew that is a bit more puréed than a normal stew. In essence, I told them it tasted like something called “burgoo” should taste, but in a good way.
Burgoo, which I’ve learned can also be called “fricassee,” is a stew that can contain mutton, smoked pork, beef, about any kind of meat as well as okra, tomatoes, corn, about any sort of vegetable you can lay your hands on. So now I have to say I am fascinated by this stew and hope to make my own soon. If it passes the family/friends taste test I will share the recipe with you. On to the bread.
Ingredients
3 cups white flour
1½ cups warm water
2 tsp quick-acting yeast
1 tsp salt
Combine all ingredients listed in a large bowl and mix. I used a mixer to make sure everything was well incorporated. Then, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for two hours. The dough will rise and become bubbly.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place a Dutch oven in the oven to heat up as well. Allow the Dutch oven to remain in the oven for an additional 10 minutes after the oven has reached 450 degrees.
Scrape the dough mixture onto a floured cutting board. It will be runny and sticky. Fold the dough under itself a few times and then it move to a large piece of parchment paper that also has some flour on it. Form the dough into a loaf.
Carefully take the Dutch oven out of the oven. Remove the lid (yes, the lid should have been preheated as well) and carefully lower the parchment paper with the dough into the Dutch oven. The paper will be on the bottom and some of the paper should come out of the top too.
Place the hot lid on the Dutch oven (again, the parchment paper remains with the dough) and put back in the oven. Bake at 450 degrees for 30 minutes. Now lower the temperature to 400 degrees, remove the hot lid and bake for 15 additional minutes to brown the top of the loaf.
Serve with olive oil, pepper and Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
