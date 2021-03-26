I was taking a casual neighborhood walk early this week when I heard a familiar voice behind me. “Hey, Lobeck, you do know I also have a smoker, right?” It was my favorite neighbor, Tex. I had made mention in my last column that in part two of my “ribs” series, which you are currently reading, I would discuss how to smoke ribs on a gas grill, which Tex would appreciate because he has a gas grill. “Yeah, Tex, but your smoker is electric. That doesn’t count,” I replied.
We have that sort of a relationship, always trying to one-up each other with relatively painless smart-aleck comments. I felt pretty good about that one. Point goes to Lobeck. Then, later in the walk, it dawned on me that my new pellet grill / smoker is also electric. I immediately felt like a hypocrite. So I would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologize to my favorite neighbor, Tex, for such a condescending and poorly thought out retort. It was an unfortunate culinary version of “calling the kettle black.” Now that I have publicly fallen on my sword, let’s talk some ribs on a gas grill.
First, I would again like to highly encourage you to purchase a rib rack. This is a great purchase whether you have a gas, charcoal or pellet grill. The rack allows you to smoke three to four times as many ribs in the same space since they are stacked vertically as opposed to laying flat on the grill. One suggestion I have is to spray the rack with nonstick cooking spray before placing your ribs in it. It’s quite frustrating to remove your ribs when they stick to the rack.
In terms of your gas grill, set it up on indirect heat, meaning you turn the flame off on one side of the grill. If you have a smoke box fill it up with your favorite wood chips. I would suggest hickory as you need a strong flavor profile to hit the ribs since gas is the fuel source. You want the internal temperature of the grill to hover at around 230 to 250 degrees when the lid is closed. Place the smoke box directly over the flame and place the ribs on the grill opposite the flames. I assume you have already rubbed down the ribs with your favorite pork rub. Now close the lid. If you don’t have a smoke box, your ribs will still be delicious, they simply won’t have a smoky flavor.
Check the ribs every 45 minutes or so. You can spritz with apple cider, beer, a combination of apple cider and vinegar, whatever your heart desires. After 2 to 2 ½ hours, wrap the ribs in foil and stack them on top of each other on the same side of the grill. Close the grill again and allow them to cook for 45 minutes or so. To finish them off, turn the flames on low for the entire grill, brush your favorite sauce on the ribs and now grill them directly over the flames to slightly caramelize the sauce, turning and brushing them with sauce regularly.
Your ribs will be done when they are limp with a bend to them when you pick them up, and when you see the meat pulling away from the bones on the ends. Again, I would suggest starting out with baby-back ribs.
Not only are ribs fun and delicious, but also they are a challenge to cook. Everyone develops their method over time. Give it a try and get good at ribs. Your family and neighbors will appreciate it!
