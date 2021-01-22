My son’s fiance loves Skyline Chili. She is from the Cincinnati area and anytime he visits her, they eat at Skyline at least once. If you have never had the Skyline experience before you definitely need to try it, but when doing so, you will have to put your normal perception of what chili tastes like out of your mind. It has a bit of a sweet taste with a hint of allspice and cinnamon. It is typically served on a bed of spaghetti with a massive helping of shredded cheddar cheese. You can also have it served on a hotdog for a Skyline Chili Dog. There seems to be a love/hate relationship with this secret chili concoction developed by a Greek immigrant by the name of Nicholas Lambrinides in 1949. Most purists believe it’s not chili at all, as it has beans and is served on spaghetti, but that’s a discussion for another column.
You can now purchase Skyline Chili in most major supermarkets, especially Kroger and Kroger-owned supermarkets, since Kroger is headquartered in Cincinnati. Andrew’s fiance was coming to visit, so we came up with an idea. If you are a reader of this column you know we have been on a bit of a pizza kick of late, so we decided to make a Skyline Chili pizza (we thought we came up with that idea) and have the rest of the family over to give it a try. But low and behold, Skyline pizza is already a real thing. Heck, it’s even on their website. And believe it or not, it’s one of the most popular pizzas I’ve made to date. This recipe made two 14-inch pizzas. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
2 cans of Skyline chili
2 white onions, chopped
Mustard
Shredded cheddar cheese
Hotdogs, cut into small bite-sized pieces
Your favorite pizza dough
We used homemade dough, but you can use precooked dough or store-bought fresh dough that you can roll out on your own. As we assembled the pizza, we drained off some of the liquid at the top of both cans of chili, then spread the chili over the crust just as you would a tomato sauce. We then squirted mustard all over the pizza and then spread chopped onion from edge to edge. Next we layered the hotdog pieces (we sautéed them first) over the pizza and then finally, we layered the sharp cheddar cheese on top. We cooked ours in our pellet fueled pizza oven, but you could also bake it in a pizza pan, or better yet a pizza stone in an oven preheated to 400 degrees. You could also bake it on a grill. Cook until the cheese starts turning slightly brown on the edges. Cut it up and enjoy!
Are you tired of pizza recipes yet? When I post pizza columns on Facebook or LinkedIn they generate a lot of discussion. I may have one more pizza column in me, as we are making a Rueben pizza this weekend. Email me at davelobeck@gmail.com and share with me your all-time-favorite pizza, and the more unique the better!
