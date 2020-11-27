As many of you know, I conducted an experiment a few weeks ago using sous vide to cook poultry low and slow to see if this technique was worthy of the Thanksgiving table. Specifically, we used large bone-in chicken breasts and cooked them in a zip lock bag in a sous vide bath for over 30 hours at 132 degrees. Yep. You read that correctly. This technique cooks the poultry for a long period of time at a lower temperature, making the poultry safe to eat, and much more moist than a traditionally prepared turkey. Sugar and salt were added to the zip lock bags, resulting in a brine which seasons the meat over those 30 hours. We then crisped up the skin before serving on a gas grill. The test run was delicious.
While we had decided to sous vide our Thanksgiving turkey, I finally pulled the trigger and purchased a pellet grill. More on the specifics of that purchase in a future column. Our daughter and son-in-law were going to traditionally roast a turkey, but their oven went out on the Monday prior to Thanksgiving, so I offered to cook their turkey on my new pellet smoker. This gave me a great opportunity to compare the two prepared turkeys and determine which technique resulted in the best cooked turkey for future reference.
For the turkey on the smoker, I decided to “spatchcock” it. This technique is rather barbaric. Liz shot a video of me executing the spatchcock — email me and I will email it to you. It’s kind of funny. You cut the backbone out of the turkey with a nice pair of shears, flip the bird over breast side up and perform a violent CPR motion on the chest to break the breast bone. This allows the bird to lie flat on the smoker as opposed to looking like a bowling ball, producing a quicker and much more even cook. We seasoned both sides and slid an herbed butter under the skin of both thighs and breasts. We smoked the bird at 275 for roughly three hours, when the breast hit 160 degrees.
On the sous vide turkey, we cooked it low and slow in the sous vide bath at 133 degrees for 36 hours. I then turned the smoker up to 500 degrees and placed the turkey in the smoker for 1⁄2 hour or so, turning the turkey pieces three to four times. The purpose was to add color and texture to the skin, and it worked beautifully. Believe me, even though the sous vide turkey is fully cooked after pulling it out of the zip lock bag, it is pale and ugly. This last step of grilling / smoking the sous vide bird is really important.
So which came out better? The verdict is that both turkeys were delicious and moist, both much better than a traditionally roasted turkey in the oven. But, the spatchcocked turkey edged out the sous vide turkey, and frankly, I’m fine with that. The step of pulling the turkey from the sous vide bath after 36 hours when it was pale and butt-ugly didn’t do much for my appetite. Also, watching after a sous vide bath for 36 hours is a bit of a pain. You have to occasionally add water to the batch due to evaporation. Future Thanksgiving turkeys will definitely be spatchcocked, and the sous vide will occasionally be pulled out for steaks. Oh, and if you don’t have a smoker, don’t worry. The spatchcock method can be used in the oven, too. In fact, it should be. Liz and I hope you and your family had a fantastic Thanksgiving.
